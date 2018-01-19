MusicNew Music New Music: TOBi x Take a Daytrip – January December By Cyclone - January 19, 2018 0 9 Toronto’s TOBi calls on Take A Daytrip for his new single “January December”, which you can download now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0