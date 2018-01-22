MusicNew Music New Music: Lil Debbie & Kid Class – Goyard By Cyclone - January 22, 2018 0 9 Lil Debbie and Kid Class follow their single “Stunt” with a new release titled “Goyard”. Their EP I’m The Rapper, He’s The Producer hit stores on February 2nd. You can download “Goyard” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0