New Music: Lil Debbie & Kid Class – Goyard

By Cyclone -
0
9

Lil Debbie and Kid Class follow their singleStunt” with a new release titled “Goyard”. Their EP I’m The Rapper, He’s The Producer hit stores on February 2nd. You can download “Goyardnow on iTunes/Google Play.

