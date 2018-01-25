New Music: JABO ft. Young Scooter – Water Whippin

Atlanta up and comer JABO gets an assist Young Scooter on his new single “Water Whippin”. Produced by BeatsXKd.

He had this to say about the new collab:

“When I ran into Scooter at Future’s studio he just built in Atlanta I knew he was what the song needed, and he fucked with it. It was just crazy energy in the building that night, Future and Young Thug were in the next room over and Scooter and me were cookin’ up in the Ferrari room, it was lit. I was saying to myself the “Trap Gods” were aligning the stars for me.”