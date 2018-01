Dabrye reaches in his grab bag of heat from his upcoming project Three/Three. He gives fans his latest leak titled “Lil Mufukuz” featuring MF Doom.

Dabrye had this to say about the collab:

“On top of the legend blessing the beat, I was so pleased when he brought his brilliant narrative in direct response to the sample. As a producer, it can be intimidating working with a beatmaker of DOOM’s caliber.”

You can pick Three/Three when it hits stores on February 16th.