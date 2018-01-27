New Music: A.CHAL ft. 2 Chainz & Nicky Jam – Love N Hennessy (Remix)

A.CHAL gets an assist from 2 Chainz and Nicky Jam for the official remix to his buzzing single “Love N Hennessy”. A.CHAL had this to say about how the remix came about.

“J Balvin had recently signed a deal with Buchanan, which stopped the release of that. I was bummed out at first because he killed that verse. [But] a couple of months later, I met Nicky Jam backstage at the Latin Grammys, we vibed and spoke about him jumping on the remix. He was excited Then FKi 1st, who produced the record along with DJ Spinz and had worked with 2 Chainz before, played Chainz the remix. When I found out he was going to get on it, it felt organic and was definitely the right fit.”