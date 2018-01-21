MusicMixtapes Mixtape: Domo Genesis x Evidence – Aren’t U Glad You’re U? By Cyclone - January 21, 2018 0 7 Out of nowhere, Domo Genesis and Evidence deliver a new joint mixtape titled Aren’t U Glad You’re U?. Featuring eight new songs and a guest appearance by Phonte. You can stream the full project below. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0