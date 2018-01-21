Mixtape: Domo Genesis x Evidence – Aren’t U Glad You’re U?

Out of nowhere, Domo Genesis and Evidence deliver a new joint mixtape titled Aren’t U Glad You’re U?. Featuring eight new songs and a guest appearance by Phonte. You can stream the full project below.

