EP Stream: Rejjie Snow – Dear Annie, Pt. 1

Rejjie Snow just released his EP Dear Annie, Pt. 1. Featuring four new songs and the appearance by Amine. You can download Dear Annie, Pt. 1 now on iTunes/Google Play. His debut album Annie drops February 16th.

