EP Stream: Mike Shinoda – Post Traumatic

The past six months have been a rollercoaster. Amidst the chaos, I’ve started to feel an intense gratitude–for your tributes and messages of support, for the career you have allowed me to have, and for the simple opportunity to create. Today, I’m sharing three songs I wrote and produced, with visuals that I filmed, painted, and edited myself. At its core, grief is a personal, intimate experience. As such, this is not Linkin Park, nor is it Fort Minor–it’s just me. Art has always been the place I go when I need to sort through the complexity and confusion of the road ahead. I don’t know where this path goes, but I’m grateful I get to share it with you. MikeShinoda.com -m

