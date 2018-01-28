EP Stream: Mike Shinoda – Post Traumatic

Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park pay respects to his late friend/bandmate Chester Bennington with a new three track EP titled Post Traumatic. You can check out all of the songs and their accompanying video below. you can download Post Traumatic now on iTunes/Google Play.
The past six months have been a rollercoaster. Amidst the chaos, I’ve started to feel an intense gratitude–for your tributes and messages of support, for the career you have allowed me to have, and for the simple opportunity to create. Today, I’m sharing three songs I wrote and produced, with visuals that I filmed, painted, and edited myself. At its core, grief is a personal, intimate experience. As such, this is not Linkin Park, nor is it Fort Minor–it’s just me. Art has always been the place I go when I need to sort through the complexity and confusion of the road ahead. I don’t know where this path goes, but I’m grateful I get to share it with you. MikeShinoda.com -m