EP Stream: Beano French – Just Beano

Philly R&B singer Beano French delivers his debut EP Just Beano. Featuring eight new songs and a guest appearance by Annie Miller. Also featuring production by JoeLogic, Adam Blackston, Matt Wong, Anthony Decralo, and Dan Thomas.

He had this to say about the EP:



“The creative process behind Just Beano was very organic and easy. I got to work with an amazing group of writers & producers that helped me put my lifestyle and emotions on wax. When you listen to the project, even down to the cover art, I want people to get a grasp of who I am and where I’m from.”

You can stream it in it entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.