Eminem x Travis Scott x N.E.R.D. Headline 2018 Governors Ball

The 2018 Governors Ball will take place June 1st-3rd and will be headlined by Eminem, Travis Scott, N.E.R.D., Halsey, Khalid, Jack White, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Taking place in Randall’s Island Park in New York City and will also feature performances by Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Russ, 6LACK, DRAM, 2 Chainz, Vic Mensa, BROCKHAMPTON, Aminé, GoldLink, Belly, Jay Electronica, Westside Gunn, Conway, ASAP Twelvyy, and more.

Tickets go on sale starting tomorrow (January 4th) and VIP tickets can be purchase here now. You can see the full list of performers below.