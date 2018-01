Drake adds another streaming record to his belt with the release of his new two-track Scary Hours EP. The track “God’s Plan” was streamed 4,326,679 on January 22nd breaking US Spotify’s record for most streams in a single day. Both songs are hot but according to the social media buzz “God’s Plan” is the one that everybody is really riding with. Scary Hours EP has already amassed more than 14 million streams in total. You can stream the Scary Hours EP now here.