DJ Carnage follows up his collab with Lil Pump titled “i Shyne” with the reveal of the official artwork and release date for his upcoming album Battered Bruised & Bloody. He took to his Instagram account to let fans know that the new album will hit stores on March 2nd. Also check out the dates for his upcoming international tour.

BATTERED BRUISED & BLOODY March 2nd @heavyweightrecs A post shared by CARNAGE (@djcarnage) on Jan 23, 2018 at 5:05pm PST