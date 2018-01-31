Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 147 “Dip From My Pod”

This week Joe, Rory, and Mal are joined by “HitMaka” (formerly known as Yung Berg) and if you enjoyed his previous appearance on the podcast (episode 115) you’ll love this episode. Joe and the guys start off by recapping the Grammy’s & some of the headlines that stemmed from the award show (6:42). Then they discuss the Roc Nation brunch and the exclusivity of the event (50:45). Obviously it’s no secret that Joe has retired from rapping, but could HitMaka be the person who convinces Joe to come out of retirement? The guys get into a heated debate on Joe’s next moves (1:46:08). This episode is loaded!

Sleeper picks of the week:

Joe:

The Code (ft. Cassie) “Muse/About Ava” | Thecxde – Muse-featcassie

Rory:

Levan Kali “Smile” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=VY3XnF1N1m4&feature=share

Mal:

Kevin Ross “The Prototype” | Kevinrossmusic – Prototype