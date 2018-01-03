Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 143 “Joegul”

The first episode of 2018 is here, Joe starts off by recapping his New Years at Sean’s house. He then decides to address recent topics that haven’t been discussed, such as Azealia Banks dissing him and Mal’s affiliation with the Kardashian’s (18:36). Friend of the show, HitMaka (formerly know as Yung Berg), calls in to take Mal to homie court (20:52). And the guys recap the Drake and Lil Wayne freestyle, which led Joe to ask a few questions (1:03:35).

Don’t forget to check out “Oh What a Night” at the Highline Ballroom on January 22 (1:28:46).

highlineballroom.com/show/2018/01/2…hat-a-night-2/

Other topics include:

-The guys discuss Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special (47:13)

-New Years resolutions (54:57)

-DJ Akademiks vs Charlamagne tha God (1:48:44)

Sleeper picks of the week:

Mal:

Jag – “Dalton Ave Interlude” | Callemjag – Dalton-ave-interlude

Joe:

Moneybagg Yo – “Don’t Know” | youtu.be/0wnqirlaG0o

Rory:

Devvon Terrell – “Temperature” | youtu.be/r7MOaqvHSC4