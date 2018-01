Migos deliver their highly anticipated new album Culture II. The 24 track effort features guest appearances/production by Drake, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla Sign, Big Sean, Kanye West, Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, Pharrell, Mike Dean, Murda Beatz, DJ Durel, OG Parker, Ricky Racks, Cardo, and more. You can stream the full project below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.