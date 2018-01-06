6ix9ine Announces Release Date For His Debut Album

6ix9ine follows up the announced of his alleged $7.5 million deal with Interscope Records with the announcement of the release date for his debut album. He took to his Instagram account to say:

“Everyone Go tell @realberniceburgos to text me back MY FIRST EVER PROJECT DROPS FEBUARY 23rd FROM NOW ON COMMENT FEBRUARY 23RD ON EVERY POST IN THE WORLD LET NIGGAS KNOW THATS WHEN WE GO BRAZYYYY 😈😈🔥🔥😏😏💕💕🌈🌈‼️‼️.”

The rumored titled for the project is Day69 but that has yet to be confirmed.