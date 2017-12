Announced back in 2016, The upcoming spin-off of the Ocean’s 11 retitled Ocean’s 8, will feature an all-woman cast including Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Rihanna. Her is the first official look at the fillm, which hits theaters on June 8th, 2018.