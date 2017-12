In this episode:

This week, the Drink Champs meet the “Dream Champs”: hip-hop’s dream team of “Freddy” and “Jason” or, as we more commonly know them, Fabolous and Jadakiss. The duo joins N.O.R.E. for a few rounds of career and life retrospect and, since co-host DJ EFN was on vacation during the episode’s tour, they had a special stand-in: REVOLT TV Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs a.k.a Puff Daddy.