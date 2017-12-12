Video: Lil Pump Throws Mic At Fan And Ends Show After Something Flies On Stage

Last night (Dec. 11), Lil Pump hit Wallingford, Conn. for a sold out concert but the show didn’t last long after a fan threw something on stage. In the clip, Pump stops the show and points out the fans who threw the object and other crowd-goers end up jumping the unruly fan. Pump then throws mic at the fan and abruptly leaves the stage.

He later went on Instagram Live to explain the incident.

“If you was at that Connecticut show..shit ended ’cause some stupid ass nigga thought he was funny and he threw some shit onstage and he got his ass socked. Bitch, don’t you ever try to do no stupid shit while I’m performing you fuckin’ dumbass. Of course you gon’ get your stupid ass socked—fuckin’ goofy. I’m sorry to everybody. The show got shut down or whatever. I’ll make it up to y’all. I love y’all.”