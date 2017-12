Bryson Tiller is currently on his Set It Off European tour during one of his UK stops he sat down with Tim Westwood to chop it up about how linked with DJ Khaled on “Wild Thoughts”, going insecurity and depression following the release of his debut TRAPSOUL, working on two new projects, being a dynamic lyricist, taking care of his daughter, his fans and more. His new album True To Self is available now on iTunes.