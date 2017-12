Clothing line UNDEFEATED and adidas will be collabing for two new UltraBOOST colorways. The first colorway will feature a predominately black sneaker with a white “UNDEFEATED” motif and the other will be the reverse a predominately white body with a black “UNDEFEATED” motif. Both colorways are rumored to be available in March 2018.

UNDEFEATED x adidas UltraBOOST 1 of 4