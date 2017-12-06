New Music: Yogi ft. D.R.A.M. & Lady Leshurr – Cakin’

Yogi will be releasing his debut album in early 2018. He gets an assist from DRAM and Lady Leshurr for his new single “Cakin”.

Yogi had this to say about the record:

“I made the beat while I was in LA in the summer of 2016 and as soon as I put the drums on the strings, I felt like I was the Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland, and any time a beat makes me feel like that I know it’s special. I thought DRAM would enhance that flavor, so I got him on it and then parked it, which is what I do with many of my songs. I then met Leshurr and we really caught a vibe, I really felt where she was coming from as an artist, so I left that meet in my brain for it to render. I then rearranged the song again and brought in a choir and went on the journey of taking the song, arrangement and production to the end of the rabbit hole.”

You can pick up “Cakin” now on iTunes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>