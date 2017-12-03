New Music: K. Michelle – Kim K

K. Michelle will be releasing her new album KIMBERLY: The People I Used To Know on December 8th. She drops off a new record titled “Kim K”. You can pre-order KIMBERLY: The People I Used To Know on iTunes and pick up on December 8th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>