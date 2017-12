Drake has been on “vacation” since releasing his album/playlist More Life earlier this year. After posting a pic on IG back in the studio, a new record titled “Pistols” leaks. Looks like ole Drizzy is coming back for his crown in 2018. Stay tuned.

🌎 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 20, 2017 at 1:19pm PST