VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Don Q ft. Desiigner – Trap Phone By Cyclone - December 30, 2017 0 16 New York up and comer Don Q teams up with Desiigner for their new collab titled “Trap Phone”. Available for download now on iTunes. ***Updated with the official video.*** <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0