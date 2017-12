Young Dolla calls on Dreamdoll & GOLDe for his new Pi’erre Bourne-produced banga “Party”. Official video is coming soon. He had this to say about the collab:

“I met Pi’erre in Atlanta, and got the beat about two years ago. This was before he was big. I’ve been in touch with Dreamdoll for some time now and felt like this made the most sense to collab on. GOLDe does a lot of traveling but he’s from ’round the way.”