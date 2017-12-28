New Music: Destructo ft. Yo Gotti – Loaded

LA DJ, Destructo delivers his new Yo Gotti-assisted single “Loaded”. He had this to say about the collab:

“After Gotti bum-rushed my set at Hard Summer we decided to hop in the studio together. When he came in, I played him the beat for “Loaded.” He immediately started groovin’ to the beat and humming the melodies. Gotti and his crew were super cool and next level legendary status on the mic. I feel like I really nailed the sound on this one; super underground and super G. Got to keep it fresh and funky.”

You can download “Loaded” now on iTunes/Google Play.