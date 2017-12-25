New Music: Denaun – The Christmas Song

Eminem producer & D12 member Denuan Porter gets into the holiday spirit with latest release “The Christmas Song”. He had this to say about the record:

“I grew up hearing Christmas music throughout the year, not just at Christmas time. I always loved the nostalgia of the songs, the feelings they bring back, the memories of family and friends gathering. My family encouraged me to share my own spin on a couple of the classics with you. My influences have always included Marvin Gaye, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Stevie Wonder and Musiq Soulchild and you won’t surprised to hear a little of that here. Thank you for listening and allowing me to now be a part of your Christmas memories.”