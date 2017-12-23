New Music: Ayo & Teo – Like Us

Ayo & Teo will be releasing their debut EP soon. They deliver their new single “Like Us”. Produced by Jazze Pha, 94Skrt, and Reuel. You can stream it below and download “Like Us” now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>