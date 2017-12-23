MusicNew Music New Music: Ayo & Teo – Like Us By Cyclone - December 23, 2017 0 3 Ayo & Teo will be releasing their debut EP soon. They deliver their new single “Like Us”. Produced by Jazze Pha, 94Skrt, and Reuel. You can stream it below and download “Like Us” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0