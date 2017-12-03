Music Video: CunninLynguists ft. Trizz – Gone

Here’s a new video from CunninLynguists. This one is for their track “Gone” ft. Trizz. Here’s what they had to say about the visual.



“We wanted to illustrate the song’s gentrification themes visually while keeping the raw energy of the beat and hook,” Kno told HHDX. “We’d never really done a Wu-Tang-style posse cut video with everyone rapping at the camera all in the same frame and real rowdy, so that’s what we aimed for. Trizz has a ton of natural on-screen charisma too so it was easy. Him and Natti both, the camera loves those guys.”

Off of his project Rose Azura Njano.