ManMan Savage follows up his collab with Playboi Carti with his new mixtape Young & Reckless 2. Featuring guest appearances by Lil Uzi Vert, Smokepurpp, Trill Sammy, Lil Wop, Dolan Beats, Slade Da Monsta, Capp Jesus, and more. You can stream and download Young & Reckless 2 below. Also check his new video for “Out Da Front Door”.

Download: Young & Reckless 2