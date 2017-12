Some overzealous fans dug up J.I.D‘s 2013 mixtape Para Tu and let him know how much they loved it, so the Dreamville artist decided to re-release the project for everyone to hear.

I’m about to put #ParaTu(2013)back on my soundcloud, y’all really love me and I love y’all back, i took this down because I be sensitive with my art sometimes, but being appreciated is the feels😍💕🕊🖤Ima keep working on the new doe — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) December 29, 2017