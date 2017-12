To hold fans off until his DOOM and Kaytranada-produced project drops, Bishop Nehru delivers a new mixtape titled Emperor Nehru’s New Groove. He had this to say about the project:



“I came up with the concept for this project in 2014. I thank all of you so much for actively letting me know how much you want new music and how much it has helped your lives, I love every one of you more than you could imagine.”