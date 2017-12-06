Migos Take A Shots At Joe Budden

After the disagreement between Migos & Joe Budden on the red carpet at the 2017 BET Awards, according to both camps things had been squashed. Now a clip from a new record from the QC compilation album, Quavo takes shots at Joe directly. Chanting “If a nigga hating, call him Joe Budden (pussy)”. Listen to the clip below.

CONTROL THE STREETS VOL. 1 MIDNIGHT TOMORROW NIGHT A post shared by Migos (@migos) on Dec 6, 2017 at 11:45am PST

Joe Budden also thinking things were cool responded via Twitter.

Quavo want smoke ? Lol — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 6, 2017

Soon as it’s all peace he decides to unleash this lyrical venom in my direction… that’s crazy smh — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 6, 2017

Shit crazy man https://t.co/lne6mHWWGl — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 6, 2017