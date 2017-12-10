Lil Yachty & Quavo Spoof Joe Budden & DJ Akademiks In Upcoming Video For “Ice Tray”

Joe Budden & DJ Akademiks‘s popular debate show Everyday Struggle has opened good dialog about the music industry and current events. It’s also ruffled a feather or two. Which has prompted QC Label‘s Migos and Lil Yachty to throw a fews shots here and there. Now their upcoming visual for the single “Ice Tray” featuring Yachty & Quavo will feature a spoof of the Complex show. Here’s a shoot from the set. Joe Budden responded via Twitter.
I would’ve just done the video had someone called me smh
— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 10, 2017
