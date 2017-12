Lil Wayne‘s Tha Carter V is still in limbo but he still has decided to give fans new music. He took to Twitter to announce the sixth installment of his Dedication mixtape series w/ DJ Drama will drop on December 25.

It’s time! Sign up for updates and music before drop date! To My fans, I do this for y’all! #D6 MERRY CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/G2OccnC66f — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 6, 2017