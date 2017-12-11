Jeezy Announces ‘The Cold Summer’ Tour

To support his new album Pressure, Jeezy will hit the road on The Cold Summer Tour with special guest Tee Grizzley. The tour will kick off February 7th in Anaheim, CA and will run through March 23rd in Tulsa, OK. Tickets can be purchased here.
February:
7 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim
8 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues Las Vegas
9 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theatre
11 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
15 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
16 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
18 Minneapolis, MN Music Hall of Minneapolis
21 Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago
22 Milwaukee, WI The Rave
23 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
24 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
25 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
26 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland
28 Boston, MA House of Blues Boston
March
1 Providence, RI The Strand
2 New York, NY Playstation Theater
3 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia
4 Washington DC The Fillmore Silver Spring
6 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
7 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
8 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues Myrtle Beach
9 Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium
10 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
11 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
15 Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
16 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall
17 New Orleans, LA House of Blues New Orleans
20 Dallas, TX House of Blues Dallas
21 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre
22 Houston, TX House of Blues Houston
23 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom