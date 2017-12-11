Jeezy Announces ‘The Cold Summer’ Tour

To support his new album Pressure, Jeezy will hit the road on The Cold Summer Tour with special guest Tee Grizzley. The tour will kick off February 7th in Anaheim, CA and will run through March 23rd in Tulsa, OK. Tickets can be purchased here.

February:

7 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim

8 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues Las Vegas

9 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theatre

11 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

15 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

16 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

18 Minneapolis, MN Music Hall of Minneapolis

21 Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago

22 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

23 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

24 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

25 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

26 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland

28 Boston, MA House of Blues Boston

March

1 Providence, RI The Strand

2 New York, NY Playstation Theater

3 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

4 Washington DC The Fillmore Silver Spring

6 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

7 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

8 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues Myrtle Beach

9 Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium

10 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

11 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

15 Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium

16 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

17 New Orleans, LA House of Blues New Orleans

20 Dallas, TX House of Blues Dallas

21 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

22 Houston, TX House of Blues Houston

23 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom