Eminem‘s new album REVIVAL will be released on December 15th. He took to his Instagram account to reveal the official tracklisting and features, which include Skylar Grey, X Ambassadors, Alicia Key, Beyonce, Kehlani, Ed Shereen, Phresher and P!nk.

