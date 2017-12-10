DMX Gets Temporary Release From Rehab To Perform Under One Condition

DMX has been in rehab handling his demons and according to TMZ he’s been doing so well that he will be givena temporary release to perform at a concert in Albany, NY on Friday December 15th. A New York judge is the person that gave X the green light to travel for shows under the condition that he takes his drug counselor with him.

X‘s attorney, Murray Richman adds that he’s been granted release about 10 times during his rehab program and is always required to travel with his rehab counselor and gets drug tested before ever gig and hasn’t failed a test yet.

X is cool with the situation and covers all of the counselor’s food and expenses while they’re traveling together.

Salute to the Yonkers legend for getting his life back in order.