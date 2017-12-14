Big K.R.I.T. Adds CyHi the Prynce and New Dates to ‘Heavy Is The Crown’ Tour

K.R.I.T. announced a few week’s back that he will be hitting road in 2018 on his Heavy Is The Crown Tour. Today he revised the tour with 6 new dates and added CyHi the Prynce to the lineup. The tour kicks off on March 16th in St. Louis and run through April 28th in Chicago. Check out the rest of the cities and dates below and pick up the tickets now here.

A post shared by Big K.R.I.T. (@bigkrit) on Dec 14, 2017 at 9:07am PST

3/15/18 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Room

3/16/18 – St. Louis, MO – Ready Room

3/17/18 – Louisville, KY – Mercury

3/18/18 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

3/19/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

3/20/18 – Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs

3/22/18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore * w/ Ty$

3/23/18 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

3/24/18 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva *w/ Ty$

3/25/18 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *w/ Ty$

3/27/18 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel *w/ Ty$

3/28/18 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

3/29/18 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

3/30/18 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

3/31/18 – Columbia, SC – Music Farm

4/01/18 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

4/03/18 – Knoxville, TN – The International

4/04/18 – Memphis, TN – New Daisy Theatre

4/05/18 – Jackson, MS – Hal & Mal’s

4/06/18 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

4/07/18 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

4/08/18 – Birmingham, AL – Zydeco

4/11/18 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

4/12/18 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

4/13/18 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

4/14/18 – Austin, TX – Emos East

4/15/18 – San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall

4/19/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

4/20/18 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

4/21/18 – San Francisco, CA – Slims

4/22/18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

4/25/18 – Denver, CO – Cervantes

4/26/18 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

4/27/18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

4/28/18 – Chicago, IL – Metro