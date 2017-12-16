BAPE – Big ABC Solid Camo Detachable Shark Hoodie

Popular Japanese line, BAPE reinvents their signature Shark Camo hoodie once again with the new Big ABC Solid Camo Detachable Shark Hoodie, allowing wearers to place and remove the iconic shark face from the hood to the left arm. Also, the “WGM” lettering can be moved from the bottom backside. The hoodie is covered in BAPE’s iconic APC Solid Camo pattern in black, the zip-up hoodie also features a large APE head on the left sleeve with a detachable keyring strap. Available now at you favorite BAPE retailers. Check out the pics below along with video of the movable parts from BAPE US‘s IG account.

