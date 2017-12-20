Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 141 “Everyday Struggle”

The explanation you’ve all been waiting for, Joe elaborates on the departure from his old job, he also highlights the importance of integrity (11:28). Then Joe, Rory, and Mal finally give their review of the Eminem album (1:21:00). The Black Thought Freestyle sparked a lot of attention this past week, which inspired the guys to reveal their list of lyricist they believe are elite (1:42:51). No, this is not their top 20 rapper’s of all time list. Enjoy.

Sleeper picks of the week:

Joe:

Diddy (ft. Nas and Beanie Sigel) “Journey Through the Life” | youtu.be/Jm9qUdUynpk

Mal:

Shawn Smith “Baby Alien (Freestyle)” | youtu.be/X04SNo2QoYE

Rory:

Albee Al “Funk Flex Freestyle” | youtu.be/BStk1lWZpoI