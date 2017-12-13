Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 140 “On A Different Time”

On this weeks episode, Joe, Rory, and Mal address how the internet got finessed by Keaton Jones and his family (19:42). Also, we know what “the streets” are saying, but is Big Sean’s new project really trash? The guys get into a heated debate over Sean’s new project (1:05:40). Plus the guys discuss if being nominated for an academy award still matter these days (1:24:00).

Other topics include:

-Joe thinks he has the scoop on something (41:30)

-Jeezy’s song with J.Cole and Kendrick Lamar (1:47:20)

-Sports segment (1:31:53)

Sleeper Picks of the Week:

Mal:

SoulGroupUniverse “Brainstorm” | youtu.be/0taWa3RadNo

Rory:

Mone Corleone “Rising” | youtu.be/BJ1n2_j-ap8

Joe:

Jazmine Sullivan “Forever Don’t Last” | youtu.be/7caf6ouyPFo