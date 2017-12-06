Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 139 “I’m Your O.G.”

In This Episode:

The “hard-nosed vet” Joe Budden kicks off this episode by letting Rory know who his O.G. is. Then Joe, Rory, and Mal give their thoughts on Eminem’s track list (3:24). Friend of the show, Charlamagne tha God, joins over the phone to address his comments regarding Bad Boys top 5 rappers of all-time (1:30:24). Plus, Mase calls in to clear up a few things (2:38:26). Make sure you stick around for this one.

Other topics include:

-Chanel West Coast rant (22:27)

-Miguel’s album review (47:01)

-New Jeezy album (2:01:31)