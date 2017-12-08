adidas Swift Run Primeknit (Triple White)

adidas just dropped a new triple white option for their Swift Run line made from the popular sock fitting Primeknit material.

Constructed out of a lightweight and breathable Primeknit throughout the upper, this Swift Run comes done in the popular Triple White color scheme with the only source of contrast being subtle touches of grey on the three stripes branding on the side panels. Finishing details include a white foam sole unit and a sock-like ankle collar for a snug fit.

You can pick up a pair adidas Swift Run Primeknit triple whites for $120 at select adidas retailers.