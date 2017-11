Crooked will be dropping a new album titled Good Vs Evil 2: The Red Empire on December 8th. He gives fans a new record titled “Homewrecker“, which will be featured on project The Hoodlum Ball from producers Smith and Hay. The Hoodlum Ball will also feature The Game, Cyhi The Prynce, Twista, Riff Raff, MC Eiht and more.