Young Dolph Shot Multiple Times In Hollywood

Young Dolph posted the above picture roughly four hours ago via his official Instagram account while in Hollwood, CA. According TMZ shortly after he was shot multiple times in front of Shoe Palace at the intersection of Hollywood and Highland. Police were near by and responded immediately.

Dolph was rushed to the hospital with what police are saying multiple non-life threatening. No motive for the shooting is known as of yet but police have one suspect in custody in connection with the shooting.

We’ll keep you posted om any further developments.

****Update****

According to reports, the motive of the shootings seems to stem from an argument outside of the Loews Hotel at the Hollywood & Highland entertainment complex. The argument was alegedly between members of Young Dolph’s crew and rival Yo Gotti’s CMB crew. The argument escalated to a physical fight.

LAPD Officer Meghan Aguilar says “At one point, Young Dolph was knocked to the ground. And then one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and began shooting at him.” Striking Dolph multiple times in the torso.

The trio who assaulted Dolph ran in separate directions after the shooting, and the rapper managed to get up and run into a nearby business. TMZ even has a picture of the blood trail he left in the street.

Along with the three suspects, Yo Gotti has reportedly been named as a person of interest.