New York Fashion Week is currently taking place. Nicki Minaj hit the stage during the Phillip Plein showcase to perform some fan favorites, which included “No Flag” with 21 Savage, “Black Beatles” with Rae Sremmurd and “Rake It Up” with Yo Gotti. You can watch clips from the performance below.





