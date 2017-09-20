Video: Murder Of Drake’s Friend Fif Caught On Camera

A few days, Drake confirmed the death of his longtime friend and OVO affiliate Fif in Toronto. Very few details were known about the circumstances of his death. Now, according to video released by Toronto police, Fif’s death was indeed a murder.

During the video you can see Fif standing in the lobby of his Toronto apartment complex possibly waiting on someone or a ride. Then two men hop out of a white sedan, run up to the doors of the complex and open fire. According to police records, at least 10-15 shots were fired. You can even see one of the suspects wipe their fingerprints off of the door. The two men then retreat into the white seadan and flee the scene. There are currently no suspects for the murder.