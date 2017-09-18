Video: Chance The Rapper Performs During The 69th Emmy Awards

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards aired last night and there were a few hip hop moments that took center stage. During host Stephen Colbert‘s opening monologue, the comedian / late night host had a couple of shockers, one of which was passing the mic to Chance The Rapper to spit a Emmy themed verse.

Another notable hip hop moment was Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino won Emmys for Lead Actor In A Comedy Series and the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Emmy for Atlanta and none other than Dave Chappelle presented to him the Outstanding Directing award.

Not aired last night but no less of an achievement, Common also won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for his song “Letter to the Free” off of the score to the documentary film, 13th.